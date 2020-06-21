4 Things to Know Today

1 Happy Father’s Day! The holiday celebrates its 110th anniversary in 2020. It was founded in honor of Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, a widower who raised five sons and a daughter.

2 “The Room Where It Happened,” written by former national security adviser John Bolton, was still expected to be sold beginning Tuesday, June 23 as of Daily News’ press time. The U.S. Department of Justice was seeking an injunction against its release.

3 “Cocoon,” released on this day 35 years ago, is the subject of a point/counterpoint Retro Reviews with reporters Frank Stanko and Paige Rudick. Turn to A2 to get their points of view.

4 Today’s Birthdays include “Cocoon” star Maureen Stapleton (1925-2006); “Family Ties” stars Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross (both 1947-); director Lana Wachowski (1965-); “Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt (1979-); and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (1982-).

