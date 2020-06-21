4 Things to Know Today

1 Happy Father’s Day! The holiday celebrates its 110th anniversary in 2020. It was founded in honor of Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, a widower who raised five sons and a daughter.
2 “The Room Where It Happened,” written by former national security adviser John Bolton, was still expected to be sold beginning Tuesday, June 23 as of Daily News’ press time. The U.S. Department of Justice was seeking an injunction against its release.
3 “Cocoon,” released on this day 35 years ago, is the subject of a point/counterpoint Retro Reviews with reporters Frank Stanko and Paige Rudick. Turn to A2 to get their points of view.
4 Today’s Birthdays include “Cocoon” star Maureen Stapleton (1925-2006); “Family Ties” stars Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross (both 1947-); director Lana Wachowski (1965-); “Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt (1979-); and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (1982-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.