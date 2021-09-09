4 Things to Know Today

1. More Americans are expressing frustration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a clear plan of action regarding COVID-19. A Gallup poll revealed 41 percent of responders say the CDC is not communicating clearly, compared to 32 percent who said the communication is clear.
2. “Sporty Spice,” YouTube personalities JoJo Siwa and Olivia Jade Giannulli, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin are among those taking the floor for the 30th “Dancing With the Stars” season. The show, which will include Siwa being part of the first same-sex dance pairing, returns Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.
3. Pat Sajak and Vanna White aren’t going anywhere. The host and hostess of “Wheel of Fortune” have renewed their contracts to remain with the show through the 2023-2024 season. “Wheel of Fortune” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in the news for the prolonged and controversial process of getting a new “Jeopardy!” host.
4. Famous people with a Sept. 9 birthday include Russian author Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910), Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harland Sanders (1890-1980), actor Hugh Grant (1960-), actor-comedian Adam Sandler (1966-), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” actor Henry Thomas (1971-) and Canadian singer Michael Bublé (1975-).
