4 Things to Know Today

1 Give someone you know a hug today. You’ll be early for “Hug Holiday,” annually observed on June 29. The “Hugger’s Creed” states, “We believe hugs nurture the human spirit, promote a more positive outlook and enhance the quality of one’s life.”
2 There are less than 130 days left until Election Day. Voters in North Dakota and Minnesota will decide races ranging from the U.S. House of Representatives to the U.S. presidency.
3 The final draft of the Declaration of Independence was submitted on June 28, 1776. It would be signed by the 56-member Second Continental Congress, including John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, on July 4, 1776.
4 Today’s Birthdays include King Henry VIII of England (1491-1547); Methodist leader John Wesley (1703-1791); composer Richard Rodgers (1902-1979); comedian Mel Brooks (1926-); Oscar winner Kathy Bates (1948-); quarterback John Elway (1960-) and entrepreneur Elon Musk (1971-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.