4 Things to Know Today

1 Give someone you know a hug today. You’ll be early for “Hug Holiday,” annually observed on June 29. The “Hugger’s Creed” states, “We believe hugs nurture the human spirit, promote a more positive outlook and enhance the quality of one’s life.”

2 There are less than 130 days left until Election Day. Voters in North Dakota and Minnesota will decide races ranging from the U.S. House of Representatives to the U.S. presidency.

3 The final draft of the Declaration of Independence was submitted on June 28, 1776. It would be signed by the 56-member Second Continental Congress, including John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, on July 4, 1776.

4 Today’s Birthdays include King Henry VIII of England (1491-1547); Methodist leader John Wesley (1703-1791); composer Richard Rodgers (1902-1979); comedian Mel Brooks (1926-); Oscar winner Kathy Bates (1948-); quarterback John Elway (1960-) and entrepreneur Elon Musk (1971-).

