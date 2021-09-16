4 Things to Know Today

1. Fifty-six percent of Americans feel democracy is under attack in their country, according to a new CNN poll. Fifty-one percent of respondents say it is likely that elected officials in the United States will successfully overturn the results of a future election because their party did not win.

2. Thirty-seven percent said they felt democracy was being tested but wasn’t under attack. Answers were divided among party lines, CNN reported. “All told, 75 percent of Republicans say democracy is under attack, compared with 46 percent of Democrats.” On elections: “Among Republicans, 83 percent say the problem is that the rules aren’t strict enough while 66 percent of Democrats say that it is too hard to vote.”

3. The poll was conducted between Aug. 3-Sept. 7 among a random national sample of 2,119 adults initially reached by mail. Interviews were either conducted online or by telephone with a live interviewer.

4. This day in history: In 1974, President Gerald Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam War deserters and draft evaders.

5. It’s Fall Festival weekend in Wahpeton. Highlights include the car show today (Thursday) in downtown Wahpeton, 4-7 p.m. Wahpeton Fire Department’s fundraiser, Bull Bash, is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Frank Vertin Field on the NDSCS campus.

Tags

Load comments