A beautiful beet pulp makes a difference

It’s that time of year again, when dropping temperatures cause us to turn up the thermostats in our homes to stay warm.
Our horses are not so different from us in dealing with the colder temperatures. They, too, are turning up their thermostats by consuming more hay (forage) to stoke their internal furnace. Horses use the fermentation process of digesting hay in their gut to keep warm. So, the more they eat, the warmer they will stay.
As the temperature drops, their need to stay warm increases and they eat more hay to stay comfortable.
That’s a great ability, but sometimes that need to consume so much forage may become a problem because of the lack of hay we have stored up for the winter. The past few haying seasons have not been as generous as in previous years and the cost for hay has drastically increased. A common question from horse owners is, how can I stretch my hay out without sacrificing my horse’s condition? The answer, soaked beet pulp.
Here in the Red River Valley, we are surrounded by sugar beet fields and the harvesting of the sugar beets every fall. Beet pulp is the fibrous material left over after the sugar is extracted from the sugar beets. This byproduct, the beet pulp, is not sweet, but it is high in fiber and calcium and contains virtually no other nutritional value. Since it does not contain sugar, is it safe to feed to insulin-resistant horses, such as those with cushings or founder.
Beet pulp does have an amazing quality about it that makes it an excellent feed for horses. Beet pulp is considered a prebiotic, meaning it is beneficial to the millions of microbes in the horse’s hind gut. By supporting the microbiome in the horse’s digestive system, better digestion and a healthier horse with less colic or digestion issues, like ulcers, is the result. Also, just the mere fact of feeding beet pulp makes the hay you feed even more digestible to the horse and the horse can use it more effectively.
Despite its great prebiotic benefit, beet pulp should never be the sole fiber (forage) source to the horse. Only a maximum of 2 percent of the horse’s body weight should be fed in beet pulp. For example, a 1,200 pound horse should eat no more than 12 pounds of soaked beet pulp per day. The remainder of the forage for the horse should be a good quality hay.
Beet pulp can also help underweight and older horses gain weight as it provides approximately 1,000 kcals per pound as well as additionally helping the horse digest better the hay it receives.
Beet pulp is produced from the factories as dried shreds or pressed into pellet form. Beet pulp must be fed wet to horses because its volume greatly increases when moisture is added back to it. Beet pulp is reconstituted by adding water to the dried pulp so that a mash-like substance is created as its volume increases.
A ratio of two parts water to one part dried beet pulp is about correct. Warm water seems to work better in this process. Shredded pulp absorbs the water quicker than the pellet form, but both forms should be soaked for a minimum of 30 minutes, but 3-4 hours is ideal. It is not a good idea to let the beet pulp soak overnight as harmful bacteria or fermentation during hot weather may be produced in this fashion. This wet mash will also add hydration to your horse’s digestive system, which in turn will contribute to more efficient, healthier digestion.
A beet pulp mash is a great addition to your horse’s diet this winter and to his overall health! Happy Trails!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.