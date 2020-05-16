A is for academy 

Do you remember the first time you rode a horse? Were you young or did you start at a more advanced age? The tack, the attire and of course the cost of your newfound sport. Did it seem somewhat overwhelming?
If so, you might have enjoyed being introduced to horses a little more slowly, in a little more grass-roots style, by an Academy Riding program. If you are just starting out with horses, young or old, an Academy program might be a wonderful way for you to do it. Academy programs teach the new enthusiast slowly and carefully, add fun, and help to lessen the fuss and expense.
Some of today’s greatest horse enthusiasts have started out in Academy Riding programs.
An Academy Riding program is one of the greatest ways to be introduced to horses and to riding. Academy programs offer a safe, fun and knowledgeable experience while limiting the amount of out of pocket expense for the new enthusiast. Riders learn on “school” horses. They take their experiences as fast or as slow as they would like to go. They compete with other riders at the same level at local competitions on these same school horses.
These Academy shows are much like our regular horse shows but more casual and less stressful to all involved. The riders compete with no fancy clothes, no fancy tack, just basics. This way the riders can get their feet wet with horses before they make the decision to buy or lease one of their own. It also helps expose them to all the horse world has to offer without pressure. The new enthusiast will find many Half-Arabians, American Saddlebreds and National Show Horses in use in these Academy programs. These horses may be retired Equitation show horses and they fit the bill perfectly. They are of the English style of riding.
Academy classes create an opportunity for beginning riders to develop their horsemanship skills, sportsmanship and an appreciation for horses in general. Academy classes can also give old retired show horses a place to be loved and used. Some of the industry’s best Equitation show horses have retired to become the greatest Academy school horses.
The definition of an Academy class is, “Any class offered in a local tournament, in which two or more stables are participating, or any class open to all breeds designated ‘Academy’ at any show.” To be eligible for the Academy award, riders in these classes must be riding a horse designated as a school horse. A school horse is a horse used regularly in a lesson program. Acceptable attire is jodhpurs or dark pants, boots, and dress shirt or sweatshirt. Riding suits are unacceptable. Hard hats are optional.
The Academy program has been very popular in the American Saddlebred and other breed divisions for many years. Locally, Ricigliano Farms Equestrian Center, located just outside of Kent, Minnesota, has Academy horses and is looking to form Academy Horse Show classes for the future. Riders in these classes must be riding a horse designated as a school horse, a horse used regularly in a lesson program. This is definitely another great way to stay involved with horses! Happy Trails !
