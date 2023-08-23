I have read so many enjoyable books so far in 2023, but can’t let this opportunity go by without mentioning “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. I think most mystery seekers would enjoy this book!
I found “The Lost Apothecary” to be filled with lots of suspense with questions answered at a good tempo throughout the book. This type of writing always keeps me turning the pages.
In two separate timelines, Penner writes of a present day historian, Caroline Parcewell, who comes upon clues which lead her to an apothecary that is tied to numerous murders 200 hundred years ago. As Caroline digs deeper into the apothecary’s history she finds that the whispers in 18th-century London were that the customers, or women who frequented the tiny shop, were seeking more than just medicine and a 12-year-old girl is blamed for letting the secrets out.
This book is filled with mystery and vengeance as well as women saving each other from the men that haunt them.
The Breckenridge Public Library has regular, large print, and audiobook formats available for check out.
Upcoming Breckenridge Library Events:
Knittin’ & More: A Crafting Social Hour
Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
Always wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? A local knitting expert will be at the library to teach the basics, give craft ideas, etc.
Breck Book Club
Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
Join us for a meeting of the Breck Book Club in the Breckenridge Public Library Community Room. The Breck Book Club is going to be a place to come and discuss books you’ve currently read and share what you liked, or didn’t like about it. Shhhhh....no spoilers! Give and get recommendations from others in the community! All are welcome to attend.
Minnesota in the Vietnam War: Featuring Historian and Educator Arn Kind
Thursday, Sept. 21 from 2-4 p.m.
Witness the history of the Vietnam War come to life with a presentation by historian and educator Arn Kind. Using maps, artifacts, and more, Kind will bring history alive with a colorful and realistic portrayal of the conflict, including the increasing commitment of five U.S. presidents and the rise of anti-war protests at home. His presentation will include the eventual U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam and the lingering tragic effects of a war that had never been declared by Congress. This program is made possible thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund and is geared for audiences ages 13 and up.
AMY MIRANOWSKIis a librarian with the Breckenridge Public Library.
