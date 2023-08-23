230824-p3-library-column
I have read so many enjoyable books so far in 2023, but can’t let this opportunity go by without mentioning “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. I think most mystery seekers would enjoy this book!

I found “The Lost Apothecary” to be filled with lots of suspense with questions answered at a good tempo throughout the book. This type of writing always keeps me turning the pages.



AMY MIRANOWSKI is a librarian with the Breckenridge Public Library.

