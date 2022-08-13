Purchase Access

When I came home from the Air Force in November 1957, I was in the perfect mentality to take on a whole new life. I was medically discharged for an eye problem, but my optimism had never been higher. After spending five months in the Randolph AFB hospital in San Antone, undergoing futile therapies, I’d saved up 10 paychecks which, along with mustering out pay, amounted to a fairly substantial amount of pocket money to tide me over until I either found work or enrolled in college. I felt as free as any outbound migrating bird could feel.

I opted to come back to North Dakota, where my mother, newly divorced, still had a large, roomy two-story house, and opted out of life in Portland, Oregon, where my father had taken up residence. We would live only a mile from the great old farm I grew up on, and all the old-time obsessions were still available: great hunting, fishing and jobs on farms were readily available.



