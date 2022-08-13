When I came home from the Air Force in November 1957, I was in the perfect mentality to take on a whole new life. I was medically discharged for an eye problem, but my optimism had never been higher. After spending five months in the Randolph AFB hospital in San Antone, undergoing futile therapies, I’d saved up 10 paychecks which, along with mustering out pay, amounted to a fairly substantial amount of pocket money to tide me over until I either found work or enrolled in college. I felt as free as any outbound migrating bird could feel.
I opted to come back to North Dakota, where my mother, newly divorced, still had a large, roomy two-story house, and opted out of life in Portland, Oregon, where my father had taken up residence. We would live only a mile from the great old farm I grew up on, and all the old-time obsessions were still available: great hunting, fishing and jobs on farms were readily available.
I was also “high” on that sweet Holy Ghost wine Thad sampled when I got “born again,” delivered by Billy Comfort in the Airman’s Club in San Antone. Soon I was enrolled in Winter Quarter at NDSSS, and I also had a job as night clerk at the Stratford Hotel in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
But it was about that time, in the spring of ‘58 that my half-brother David dropped by to preach the new gospel he had found, which, in hindsight, turned out to be the first turn into a detour I never should have taken. He was peddling one of the many New Age-isms which were and still are offering tempting claims to lure the gullible away from mere Christianity.
Brother David had such a contagious zeal for whatever he was selling, that he was amazingly persuasive. See, he had come across a guru by the name of Walter Russel who claimed to have “Cosmic Consciousness.” He’d been hit by this blinding light which opened his mind to all sorts of scientific insights into the nature of the universe. He had also inspired a little self-promoting book called “The Man who Tapped the Secrets of the Universe.” And another called “Atomic Suicide,” in which he warned of possible calamity via leaking atomic reactors.
Bottom line? I thought all this worth exploring and that lead me into several years and several gurus all of whom claimed to be “Illuminati,” but Jesus warns us that “If the light that is in you be darkness, how great is that darkness,”(Mt. 6:22,23)
That last of these adepts was H.W. Percival, whose massive tome, “Thinking and Destiny,” was, according to David, the ultimate authority on the path to human perfection: nirvana, satori,”bliss consciousness.” This quest could only be accomplished by mastering our own minds, because thinking always created a destiny; thus if one could focus his thinking, he could achieve the illumination that would ultimately lead to freedom from the cycle of birth and death.
I wasted almost a year of valuable research energy exploring this theory until thank God, Rufus Bellamy took one look at the Percival book and exclaimed, “Gene, you can’t be serious! This is pure sophistry, pure New Age nonsense.”
And because I had already taken several classes from Rufus, I was pretty certain he was, as always, right. He reasoned me off the New-Age treadmill and back to the essential Christianity I should have been studying where the real truth, Jesus, still awaited.
That led to my studying some great Bible scholars: C.S. Lewis, Derek Prince, and awakening my reborn identity as a child of God and member of the body of Christ.
But here is the warning to any new seekers of wisdom and truth: “There is a way that seems right to a man, but the path thereof leads down to death.”(Prov.16:25) That is essentially what the many new-age cults: theosophy, astrology, necromancy, palmistry, Cabalism, Deism, pantheism and many other isms often built around a guru, such as the maharishi, whom The Beatles adopted, promising “bliss consciousness” just as soon as we’ve lived enough incarnations to finally achieve perfection.
You could live a thousand lives and still never make it on your own. It’s all based on the notion of human perfectibility by works. But the Bible says,”It is by grace we are saved through faith and not by works, lest any man should boast.” (Eph. 3:6-9)
And to be saved, one needs a savior to have faith in. And that’s what Jesus and Christianity are all about.”We are a fallen people, born to sin as surely as the smoke rises up.” So, out of pure love, God sent his only begotten son to bear the sins of mankind, so that “whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life,”(Jn. 3:16)
Ironically, God made getting saved much easier for little children than for the intellectuals, who overthink everything and, like Sheldon in “The Big Bang Theory,” comes up with little but the realization that even brilliant he can be wrong. W.B. Yeats, the Irish poet, said it well: “For intellect no longer knows/ ls from the aught or knower from the known/ That is to say, ascends to Heaven.”
I think God wanted to make salvation easy and available to everybody, regardless of how smart one is. Some of the more arrogant new age sects seem to make salvation available only to masters and adepts. But knowing how little God esteems pride, (“God opposes the proud but gives Grace to the humble”) I think I’ll stick with Jesus Loves Me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.