Hello, with winter nearly upon us, I wanted to send out a reminder of protocol when responding to a crash or other incident.
Freeway — Stopping on the freeway is not allowed by state law with the exception of emergency responders.
Other roadways — If you do attend a crash, please park your vehicle beyond the crash site (not behind, as you could be blocking emergency vehicles and the emergency lights, when you arrive you would drive past the incident and park at a safe place beyond.) If the crash is on the right side, park beyond and on the same side of the incident, unless otherwise directed.
If weather and conditions become dangerous enough, we would ask that you do not jeopardize your own safety. If the roadways and conditions are bad enough you may be asked to leave for safety reasons by law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.