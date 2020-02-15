A work in progress 

Successful relationships require work. Maintaining a good relationship requires that you and your partner make daily choices that are in the best interest of your relationship. These are not only ways to make human-to-human relationships work, but it also works on the relationship you have with your horse.
Building a relationship with your horse is a daily challenge that offers amazing awards. Looking deeply into the relationships of horses and their riders we find that a lot of problems people experience in horseback riding aren’t actually in the riding itself, but in the quality of the relationship they’ve developed with their horse.
Become a Leader
The easiest way to establish a close relationship with your horse is to represent yourself as the lead horse. A horse is a herd animal. They look to the leader of their herd to let them know when to eat, drink, run or sleep. This is essential to the horse’s survival in the wild. It keeps fighting to a minimum and helps the herd stay safe from predators. If you do not take the position of herd leader, your horse will feel uneasy, and may take the leader position themself.
Establish Boundaries
Establishing your position as the lead horse is not about muscling him down”or being aggressive, it’s about establishing boundaries. It does not matter if you are grooming or riding your horse; boundaries are what allow you to become the leader and the horse the follower. Interact with your horse in a manner to make him feel secure, but still allow him to look to you for support and guidance.
Creating a bubble around yourself that is yours and one that is his will allow each to respect the other’s space. Do not let the horse enter this bubble. Use your lead rope, your own body language and even your eyes and voice to tell the horse that this is your area and you do not want him to enter it.
If you allow the horse to control even little situations, those build him up as the leader and you as the follower. The same is true when riding your horse. Control the speed of his gaits, don’t let him decide how fast his walk, trot or canter will become.
Ride with Confidence
Riding is more about balance than grip. Start off slow and easy. Imagine as if you are riding an egg. You want to balance your body on the egg and not grip too tightly, but feel the movements of the horse and respond in a calm, balanced fashion. Take your time, breathe deeply and don’t allow yourself to panic. The horse can feel you relax your body as you breathe. This will give him confidence he needs in any situation.
Working together with these guidelines, you and your horse will be able to communicate much more effectively and enjoy a happy relationship for years to come. Happy Trails!
