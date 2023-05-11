AAUW awards four scholarships

American Association of University Women (AAUW) members and guests attending the Tuesday, May 9 potluck scholarship supper included, back, from left, Virginia Goerger, Renelle Bertsch, Kathy Johnson, Elise Picken, Wahpeton High School, Elizabeth Etzler, Breckenridge High School, Simone Sandberg, Pam Erlandson and Jane Priebe. Front, from left, are Peggy Donahe and VondaLee Grandalen.

 Photos Courtesy Jane Priebe

Four $350 scholarships were awarded recently from the American Association of University Women — Wahpeton Affiliate. Three of the high school seniors were from Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and one from Wahpeton High School.

Two of this year's honorees, Elise Picken, left, and Elizabeth Etzler, right.

Breckenridge High School was represented by Addison Twidwell, who received a scholarship in memory of AAUW member Linda Dietz, plus Elizabeth Etzler and Abigail Johnson. Elise Picken, Wahpeton High School, was awarded a scholarship in memory of longtime AAUW member Norma Nosek. Awards will officially be distributed when the students submit a transcript at the completion of their first college semester.

Dr. Jace Picken and daughter Elise.
Joanna, Elizabeth and Kevin Etzler.


