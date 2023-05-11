AAUW awards four scholarships

American Association of University Women (AAUW) members and guests attending the Tuesday, May 9 potluck scholarship supper included, back, from left, Virginia Goerger, Renelle Bertsch, Kathy Johnson, Elise Picken, Wahpeton High School, Elizabeth Etzler, Breckenridge High School, Simone Sandberg, Pam Erlandson and Jane Priebe. Front, from left, are Peggy Donahe and VondaLee Grandalen.
Four $350 scholarships were awarded recently from the American Association of University Women — Wahpeton Affiliate. Three of the high school seniors were from Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and one from Wahpeton High School.
Breckenridge High School was represented by Addison Twidwell, who received a scholarship in memory of AAUW member Linda Dietz, plus Elizabeth Etzler and Abigail Johnson. Elise Picken, Wahpeton High School, was awarded a scholarship in memory of longtime AAUW member Norma Nosek. Awards will officially be distributed when the students submit a transcript at the completion of their first college semester.
Two of the four scholarship recipients were able to attend the AAUW Potluck Scholarship Supper, held Tuesday, May 9. First to introduce herself was Elise Picken, who brought her dad, Dr. Jace Picken, O.D., as a guest.
Elise plans to attend Winona State University in the fall to earn a B.S. in human resources and Spanish, double major, while also continuing to be an active member in band, choir and theater. In her application, she wants to obtain a career that uses her talents and allows her to help others. Being an involved student, Elise has taken on many leadership roles and is very dependable.
“Receiving the award in honor of Norma Nosek is very special,” Elise said.
Elizabeth Etzler then introduced her parents, Joanna and Kevin. Her goal is to attend MSUM in Moorhead, Minnesota, in the fields of criminal justice, social work, political science or any human services field. She is considering applying to the FBI program when she is eligible.
Questions were fielded from those attending the scholarship supper and a brief discussion was held, as well as advice given, about going to college. A total of six applications were reviewed prior to the scholarship supper.
“The merits of each application were so very close in comparison,” said Jane Priebe, president of the AAUW-Wahpeton Affiliate. “When it came to choosing who would get a scholarship, we wished we could have helped every senior that applied. One thing is for sure, Norma and Linda would be very proud of the young women in our area.”