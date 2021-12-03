Oddly enough, it’s our big blunders whose broken pieces pave the way to life-saving wisdom and good sense. As I think back on my early ventures into tournament bass fishing, the failures most readily come to mind. The glory days of good success all pretty much melt into a blur, but it is the big goofs I most rethink.
In the final club tournament of 1978, I only needed a limit averaging two pounds to put me in the running for the Northstar Bass Masters’ Club “Angler-of-the-Year” award.
In the last hour I landed a beauty, easily over three pounds. But in my haste to measure it, I foolishly chose to measure it up on the casting deck and not down in the hold. The fish gave a flip; I lost my grip, and, “splish/splash”, big lament, right over the side she went!
At the awards banquet later that month, I got for a plaque that read,
“Runner Up Mr. Bass Second Place.” That award is lost in a drawer somewhere. Who’d ever put that on the wall? There was one consolation: The big award went to “My Ol’ Buddy, Warren.” That was almost as good as a win to me.
Hemingway pointed out that healed broken bones are always “strongest at the broken places.” W. B. Yeats went even farther writing, “Nothing can be sole or whole/ That has not first been rent.” Take a look at many a fine mosaic. Most pieces in it are broken fragments, but taken in concert, they may create a lovely work of art. Most gatherings of people are a lot like that, but flawed humans, helping each other can still do wonders.
I’ve always loved sitting in the classrooms of great teachers, but since my retirement, I’ve discovered that the greatest teachers I can find on TV are usually evangelists or pastors. And many of the very best came up from backgrounds of abuse, addiction, or dysfunction. It seems that God delights in raising up broken people. Most of us have heard of Joyce Meyer, who was sexually abused by her father and close to ruin, but now she has authored numerous best-selling books and her meetings are packed. I watch her often, and always come away amazed.
Jessie Duplantis was a rock musician and big abuser of drugs and alcohol, but once “born again” he has become a riveting preacher who keeps his congregating laughing all sermon long. His was the only church in the New Orleans area that survived Hurricane Katrina untouched and turned that whole disaster into a opportunity to help many, many people recover.
Joseph Prince, pastor of a mega-church in Singapore, grew up with a horrible stuttering problem. His father was of Indian and his mother of Chinese descent. But once “saved” his stuttering fell away and now he is a linguistic marvel – fluent in Chinese, Sanskrit, Hebrew, and English. He specializes in opening up the Hebrew and Greek foundations of the Bible demonstrating what a truly amazing work it is, and lauding the power of amazing Grace over legalistic “dead works.”
Lastly, I’ll mention Wayne Gwilliam, son of an Australian wife-beating, carousing “wild colonial boy.” Wayne fell into a life of crime and violence, became an “enforcer” for a mob and landed in prison. But a miraculous conversion turned him into an amazing evangelist who came to Wahpeton in the early ‘90s for a week of nightly meetings which turned me from a backslider into a serious Bible scholar. He could make a three-hour meeting seem way too short.
My point here, again, is that God delights in raising up the fallen: swindlers, prodigals and born losers. It was the self-righteous, fault-finding, finger-pointing pharisees whom Jesus labeled a “a brood of vipers.”
W.R. Rogers wrote wonderful poem called Lent. “Mary Magdalene that easy woman/ Saw from the shore the sea/ Beat against the cold stones of Lent/ Crying, Weep seas, weep for yourselves/ That cannot dent me more/ ... My waves of scent/ My petticoats of foam/ Put from me and rebut, disown/ ... A cold and icy mask her heart wore twice / But on the third day it thawed/ And only a stone’s throw away/ Mary saw her god /Did you hear me?/ Mary saw her God!/ ... Dance Mary Magdalene/Dance, dance and sing/ For unto you is born this day, a king /”Lady,” said He/ “To you who relent,/ I give back the petty coat / And the bottle of scent.”
Paul sums all this up beautifully: “I glory in my afflictions, for when I am weak, Christ in me makes me most strong.”
