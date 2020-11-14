All About Me
This week’s ‘All About Me’ feature is Ethan Erickson. Ethan is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Ethan. He likes the color white. He likes to eat taco-in-a-bag. His favorite movie is ‘Garfield.’ Ethan’s family includes mom, dad, and two brothers. When he grows up, Ethan wants to be a firefighter. He has two cats, and three dogs.

