All About Me

This week’s All About Me features Rocco Waxweiler. Rocco is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Rocco. Rocco likes the color orange.He likes to eat pizza. His favorite show is ‘Slugterra.’ Rocco’s family includes mom, dad, two older sisters and one younger sister. When he grows up, Rocco wants to be a police officer. He has one dog.

Tags

