All about me

Dakota Keenan

 Submitted

This week’s ‘All About Me’ feature is Dakota Keenan. Dakota is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Dakota. Dakota likes the color purple. She likes to eat taco-in-a-bag. Her favorite show is ‘Bunk’d.’ Dakota’s family includes mom, dad, two sisters, and one brother. When she grows up, Dakota wants to be a nurse. She has three dogs: Addi, Luna, and Ivan.

