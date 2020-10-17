All About Me
This week’s ‘All About Me’ is about Isabelle Nelson. Isabelle is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Isabelle: Isabelle likes the colors pink and purple. She likes to eat burgers and tacos. Her favorite movie is ‘Madagascar.’ Isabelle’s family includes her mom and dad. When Isabelle grows up, she wants to be a teacher and a lifeguard. She has no pets.

