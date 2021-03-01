All About Me

This week’s ‘All About Me’ features Jaxon Pfingsten. Jaxon is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Jaxon. Jaxon likes the color violet.  He likes to eat spaghetti. His favorite show is ‘Alien Nation.’ Jaxon’s family includes mom, dad and one younger brother. When Jaxon grows up, he wants to be a fisherman. Jaxon has two dogs, Penny and Emma.

Tags

Load comments