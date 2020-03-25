All About Me

This week’s ‘All About Me’ feature is Ty Neumann. Ty is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Ty. Ty likes the color yellow. He likes to eat watermelon. His family includes mom, dad, and three brothers. His favorite movie is ‘Spies in Disguise.’ When Ty grows up, he wants to be a soldier. He has two cats, Molly and Midnight. He also has three dogs, Angel, Ice and Emmy.

