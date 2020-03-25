This week’s ‘All About Me’ feature is Ty Neumann. Ty is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Ty. Ty likes the color yellow. He likes to eat watermelon. His family includes mom, dad, and three brothers. His favorite movie is ‘Spies in Disguise.’ When Ty grows up, he wants to be a soldier. He has two cats, Molly and Midnight. He also has three dogs, Angel, Ice and Emmy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.