This week’s All About Me feature is Kristopher Kratz. Kristopher is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Kristopher. Kristopher likes the color green. He likes to eat meatloaf. Kristopher likes to watch ‘Fuller House.’ His family includes mom, dad, one brother and many other relatives. When he grows up, Kristopher wants to be a farmer. He loves cows and horses.
