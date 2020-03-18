All About Me
This week’s All About Me feature is Layonni Lopez-Hall. Layonni is in Mrs. Remilys first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Layonni. Layonni likes the colors pink and purple. She likes to eat broccoli and potatoes. Her favorite movie is ‘Elf on the Shelf.’ Layonni’s family includes mom, dad, three sisters and four brothers. When she grows up, Layonni wants to be a police officer. Layonni has two dogs.

