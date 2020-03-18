This week’s All About Me feature is Layonni Lopez-Hall. Layonni is in Mrs. Remilys first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Layonni. Layonni likes the colors pink and purple. She likes to eat broccoli and potatoes. Her favorite movie is ‘Elf on the Shelf.’ Layonni’s family includes mom, dad, three sisters and four brothers. When she grows up, Layonni wants to be a police officer. Layonni has two dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.