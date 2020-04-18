All About Me
Submitted

This week’s ‘All About Me’ feature is Daniel Tischer. Daniel is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Daniel. Daniel likes the color blue. He likes to eat ramen noodles. His favorite show is ‘Ninjagos.’ Daniel’s family includes mom, dad, one older brother, and one younger brother. Daniel had one dog named Hank. When he grows up, Daniel wants to be a police officer.

Tags

Load comments