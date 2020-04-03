All About Me

This week’s ‘All About Me’ feature is Emiliano Romero. Emiliano is in Mrs. Remilys first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Emiliano. Emiliano likes the color green. He likes to eat cheese pizza. His favorite movie is ‘Planes.’ Emiliano’s family includes mom, dad, and one younger brother. When he grows up, Emiliano wants to be a firefighter. He currently has no pets.

