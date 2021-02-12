This week's "All About Me" feature is Sarai Midell. Sarai is in Mrs. Remily's First Grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Sarai. Sarai likes the color white. Her favorite food is pizza. She likes to watch the “IT” movie. Sarai's family includes mom, dad, and one younger brother. When she grows up, Sarai wants to be a nurse. She currently has no pets.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.