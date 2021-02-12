All About Me

This week's "All About Me" feature is Sarai Midell. Sarai is in Mrs. Remily's First Grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Sarai. Sarai likes the color white. Her favorite food is pizza. She likes to watch the “IT” movie. Sarai's family includes mom, dad, and one younger brother. When she grows up, Sarai wants to be a nurse. She currently has no pets.

