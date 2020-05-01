All About Me
This week’s ‘All About Me’ feature is Cecelia Vardanega. Cecelia is in Mrs. Remily’s first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Cecelia. Cecelia likes the color blue. She likes to eat pizza. Her favorite movie is ‘Goosebumps.’ Cecelia’s family includes mom, dad, and one older brother. When she grows up, Cecelia wants to be a fireman. She had one favorite cat, Sadee, who passed away.

