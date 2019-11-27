If you are a Wilkin County resident and want to get a library card, bring proof of your current residence and you are able to begin utilizing the material immediately. For Richland County residents, bring your Leach Library card and proof of address to register.
Borrowing privileges give Wilkin County residents access to nearly every public library in Minnesota and Richland County residents’ access to the holdings of two regional library systems in northern Minnesota.
At Breckenridge Public Library, there is something for everyone. New and classic books, for all ages, in print, digital and audio formats. Digital ebooks and audiobooks available 24/7 from OverDrive, Ebooks Minnesota’s collection, and new books by Minnesota authors created through MN Writes MN Reads, all of which can be found at larl.org/ebooks.
Online reference resources, such as Ancestry Library Edition, Minnesota’s Anytime Ask a Librarian, and much more.
Music CDs of varying genres and DVD movies for all ages, both entertainment and education.
Free computers for public use and wireless internet for those who prefer to bring their own laptops and mobile devices. Free scanning along with the ability to print, copy, and fax for a small fee.Free state inter-library loan services for Minnesota residents.
Customized recommendations is a service where Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) librarians will recommend books to you based on your interests.
Additional services offered is an outside book drop is located on the north side of the building, a meeting room is available for community and non-profit groups to use at no charge, photocopier, scanner, and fax machine for public use. Additionally, there is a free mobile app to manage your library account and access digital materials.
An early literacy program is also offered, “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.” This program is for families and children 0-5 years old creating the foundation for a lifetime of learning. Ask a librarian, or visit www.larl.org/1000books for more information on how to sign up for this fun and encouraging early literacy program.
Wireless printing is now available. Send your documents to the library’s printers from anywhere using your phone, tablet or computer. Visit the library within 48 hours to pick up your documents. For your privacy, documents will be printed when you arrive at the library. Learn more at larl.org/wirelessprinting.
Storytime is offered for children and youth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. A new adventure is explored each week with books, songs, fingerplays, a flannel story and a craft or other activity. Preschool and early elementary age children and families are welcome.
For adults, book a librarian and schedule a 30-minute one-on-one training session with a librarian on a topic of your choice. We can help you familiarize yourself with a new computer or device, social media, our digital library, databases, and more. Call or email for an appointment.
Wacky Wednesday takes place on Wednesday’s from 3:30 – 5:00 PM during the school year. Each week is a different fun activity for kids in grades K-8 with after school snacks provided.
· January 1st – No Wacky Wednesday.
· January 8th – New Year Party
· January 15th – Wii, Games, & Legos
· January 22nd – STEAM Night: Science Videos and Experiments
· January 29th – Arts & Crafts: Creating Collages and Woven Paintings
· February 5th – Wii, Games, & Legos
· February 12th – STEAM Night: Engineering and Building with Newspapers
· February 19th – Arts & Crafts: Learning about Colors, Values, and Perspective
· February 26th – Life-Size Candyland
Homebound Delivery is available for anyone who is permanently or temporarily disabled. We visit Twin Town Villa on the first Thursday of the month at 3:00 p.m. and visit Apple Tree Court on the fourth Thursday of the month at the same time. If you have any questions or need to arrange delivery services please contact the library at 218-643-2113.
Whittlin’ Woodcarvers meet on the first and third Thursday of each month during the school year from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Attendees can bring a project to work on while visiting with other carvers.
Jeana Scheffler, MS, LAPC, Therapist at Prairie St. John’s will be presenting at 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019 at the library for an event, Battling the Winter Blues. This presentation will show effective ways to manage our emotions during the tough winter months. Learn what signs and symptoms to watch for in yourself and others and discover a more effective way to battle the winter blues. This event is offered free-of-charge and is open to the public.
The library staff is Branch Manager Erin Gunderson, Library Associate Samantha Albers and Library Assistant Linda Rutkowski.
The library board meets at 6:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of January, March, May, July, September and November. The public is welcome to all meetings.
Breckenridge Public Library is a branch of LARL and is located at 205 7 St. N., Breckenridge, MN 56520. Call 218-643-2113 for more details.
Year-round hours are: Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m-7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and Sundays are closed.
