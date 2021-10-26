An apple a day

The seedling is small, it’s fragile and it’s hard to imagine what it will be when it grows up. That’s what it was like for me when I planted my first apple tree in our backyard. I’ve always wanted an apple tree and loved what they produced. Warm, tasty, apple crisp, tart and juice apple sauce or just a good old-fashioned apple pie at the Thanksgiving dinner.
While a tree will last about 30 years, other areas of our life work similarly. Raising a family, growing a business or making a difference in our community. What starts out slow and unnoticed, turns into some marvelous!
That is a good description of an endowment fund or some may call it a permanent fund. To endow something means to furnish with income. (A tree that produces fruit.) Our community is blessed to have a community foundation that has an endowment and an annual fund. Since taking on the new role of development director, I have been asked the question on several occasions, “What is an endowment and why is that a good way to donate?”
The first time I was presented with the question, I had to stop and really think about it. Not because I didn’t believe in an endowment but to best describe to a generous donor why they would want to give money to something that they may not see go to work immediately, in front of their eyes?
Over 38 years ago, a group of business people in our community had a vision, an idea, and a dream to start a permanent fund that would last forever! That word ... forever, that’s a really … really long time! In fact, some of the original founders of the Breckenridge Wahpeton Endowment Fund are no longer living, yet their vision and work continues as a legacy to our region.
The endowment started from a seedling and fundraising has been taking place since 1984. Each year, we spend earnings from the investment to make grants to worth-while nonprofit organizations in the two-county radius.
Just last year, in March 2020 when our world experienced a pandemic that literally shut down all nonessential businesses and most nonprofit organizations, we witnessed first-hand the value of an endowment. While nonprofits were not able to hold their in-person annual galas, fundraisers, or events, foundations with endowments were still able to make their grants as they had previously. That’s the magic of a permanent fund, the income is used year after year which provides annual cash flow to our local non-profits.
We are blessed in Richland and Wilkin counties. Our fruit is being shared wide and far across the region and we are grateful for the vision and dream of our previous leaders. Join us in continuing this vision. Visit us at www.ndcf.net/richlandwilkin.
Jana Berndt is development director of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.