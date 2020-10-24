An update on recycle – reuse – repurpose

Recycle – reuse — repurpose is a concept that was first founded during the Great Depression. Use what you have and make it work. Don’t just throw it away because it’s broken or doesn’t look the way it used to. Make things usable again. This “green trend” is becoming very fashionable because not only is it good for the soul, it is good for the environment.
The idea of taking something that may not be in the best of condition and making it great again is exactly what we can do with horses that need a new home. Every year thousands of horses are put thru auctions or sales and unfortunately a great percentage of these horses do not find loving homes. They become “unwanted throwaway” horses and a lot of them are shipped to holding pens waiting to be shipped out of our country to be slaughtered for either human or animal consumption.
This now unwanted horse, in the past, may have been a champion show horse, a trail horse or simply a family horse that a child outgrew. There may be no problems at all with the horse, or there may be many; that’s the unknown part of auctions.
The concept of recycle — reuse — repurpose is to take the unwanted horse, the horse that may be not in the best physical condition, and make it a usable, valued animal to someone. This may not be able to be accomplished with all the horses, but with a great number of horses, it is possible and can change a life.
In 2018 we went to a horse auction and purchased a very thin mare and her unweaned colt at her side. The colt was not only thin, he had an injured knee that was badly infected. The mare was so underweight she couldn’t even produce milk to sustain the colt’s needs. We knew this mare and foal combo would not do well without immediate intervention so we made the decision to make a difference in their lives and we purchased them. When we did this, we knew we were taking on a risk and a potential liability, but we felt it ethically, was the right thing to do.
I wanted to update our readers on that very special mare and colt from our recycle — reuse — repurpose project. Her name is Aspen and her colt’s name is Artie. Artie is still growing up and will be lightly started under saddle in the summer, but his mom, Aspen is now a foundation lesson horse in our equine assisted therapy program, Hoof Beats for Healing.
Aspen looks amazing and she has become so well trained and intuitive. She seems to be drawn to the children and adults who have suffered a lot of trauma. She is patient and kind and allows them the ability to make mistakes without her reacting.
We encourage others to think outside of the box and if they need to rehome their horses, do it carefully and with kindness. Best of all, if possible, take on a project horse that needs your help. Every little bit makes a big difference in a life. Happy Trails!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.