I’ve lately commented about the interrelationship of faith and hope, and how faith depends greatly upon understanding hope as “the confident expectations of good.” But none of Eudora Welty’s “defiant things of the Spirit’’ will work without “the greatest of these,” Love. Faith “works by love.” Perhaps the one must-memorize scripture, other than John 3:16, is the Love passage in 1st Corinthians 13: 1-13.

Certainly, in studying this passage, one realizes how much more there is to the word love than is assumed by most people. In school one learns that there are at least four different kinds of “love,” based on four root words dealing with it: These are “eros” or physical, erotic love. The kind touted in most of the movies, also “philos,” meaning brotherly love. Philadelphia carries that prefix in its “city of brotherly love” logo. Another root, “storve,” means love among family members and close friends, and finally there is the God kind of love, “agape,” or divine love.



