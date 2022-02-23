And the insult goes to ...

Movies are commonly made and completed thanks to a team of people. Actors and the people who sing on the soundtracks get the most attention, of course, and if you’re somebody like me, you can identify a couple active directors, writers and producers.
But what about the crew members? What about the people whose salaries, love lives and political affiliations are not common knowledge? Don’t they deserve a moment in the spotlight, compared to the 99.99 percent of moments spent on the “beautiful people”?
This week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) announced that eight Oscar awards will not be presented during the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 27 in Hollywood. The awards will still be presented and the winners will be announced to at-home viewers, but I suspect it will be like the montages commonly seen on other awards shows.
It has been suggested that ABC, the network that airs the Oscars, finally got AMPAS to agree to having an ostensibly streamlined show because neither party can no longer stand the now-perennial headline, “Lowest-rated Oscars telecast.”
I say that this year’s show will be ostensibly streamlined, because we know how it will play out, don’t we? We’ll get a longer than necessary red carpet show, followed by a longer than necessary monologue. Throughout the night, there will be self-congratulatory montages of movie history joined by longer than necessary (sensing a trend?) comedy bits. You know, to break up the boredom. Speaking of that, this is the year of the “Oscars Fan Favorite” award.
It’s much easier to include all of that bloat rather than justifiably honor documentary short filmmakers, film editors, makeup and hairstyle artists, film composers, production designers, animated short and live action short filmmakers and sound crews. Their marginalization by AMPAS is nothing new.
These crew members are the people who are expected to complete their acceptance speeches in 30 seconds while the movie stars get to be long-winded. On a side note, I’ve always wanted to say this: Thank your spouse or partner when you win. Don’t renew your vows.
I was a bit tentative when I pitched this column to Daily News Managing Editor Carrie McDermott. I’ve accepted that most people could care less about the plight of a production designer. I’m trying my darnedest not to make this read like an affronted rant from a barely relative insider.
It’s foolish to expect that the general concept of fame could or should change. Movie stars are movie stars and I’m glad that we have them. The same goes for great movie moments. Speaking of history, AMPAS has gotten along for decades with the Scientific and Technical Awards given before the “real” Oscars ceremony. I suspect that eventually at least one of the eight not ready for prime time Oscars will get moved to the non-televised Science and Technical show.
That’s showbiz. Perhaps it’s time for AMPAS/ABC to be honest about that. Once and for all, say to the crew members, “Sorry, you’re not good enough. We’ve got a show to do.”
And the insult goes to …
