A scavenger hunt turned up more than expected for Evelyn Field, 7. Field was playing with a friend Tuesday, June 15 when she found part of an animal's jaw bones and teeth in Welles Memorial Park, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Field, her mother Taimi Oak and grandmother Carol Johnson are curious as to what exact animal has such a jaw bone and teeth. 'They're still all there and still kinda white,' Field said about the teeth. The discovery was made by where the information booth is during the annual Wilkin County Fair.
Animal jaw found in Welles Park, girl wants to learn more
Frank Stanko
