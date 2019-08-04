Applause to a few individuals and groups for outstanding accomplishments recently.
Rich Mostoller coached the 14U fast pitch team with girls from both Breckenridge and Wahpeton to a runner-up finish in the North Dakota State Tournament in Minot.
Players included Abi Bronson, Leah DeVries, Emma Etzler, Tracy Heyda, Abby Johnson, Grace Nicholson, Ivy Ovsak, Anabel Pausch, Jocelyn Reibe, Sydni Roberts, Addie Rugland and Addison Twidwell.
The team showed the possibilities and power of the Twin Towns when numbers create the need for a coop team. Congratulations!
Chris Kappes managed the Wahpeton 14 Year-Old Babe Ruth baseball team to championships in the North Dakota State Tournament at John Randall Field and the Midwest Plains Tournament in Garden City, Kansas. They advance to the World Series in Demopolis, Alabama.
Players are Josiah Hoffman, Gavin Schroeder, Brett Goltz, Josiah Breuer, Caden Kappes, Jayden King, Jackson Fliflet, Jack Rittenour, Caden Hockert, Josh Beyer, Riley Thimjon and Ethan Manock. Other coaches are Mike Schroeder and Steve Hockert.
The state championship was the first one for Wahpeton in over 50 years. It is believed to be the first Wahpeton team to win a Midwest Plains and advance to the World Series. What a great achievement to encourage all our baseball players about the possibilities! Outstanding!
Please support the team at a spaghetti fundraiser from 4-7 PM this Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Community Center. Donations can be dropped off at either Bremer Bank or the Parks and Rec office.
Dr. Vartan and Dr. Lucy Malkasian sponsored two Chahinkapa Park swim pool projects, including a climbing wall and a zip line. The Malkasians are among the nicest people you will ever meet and for many years they have supported Special Olympics, Chahinkapa Zoo and many other programs.
The swimming pool provides much activity for teenage swimmers, including the water slide, diving boards and deeper water depth for the swim team. Amenities like the climbing wall and zip line create a fun atmosphere for the teens and attract families. Youths have greatly enjoyed the additions and it is always good to get young people to the pool to learn to swim, a lifelong and lifesaving recreation activity.
The Malkasian gift is a great example of the impact that can be provided by investments into our Parks and Recreation Foundation, a 501-c-3, tax-exempt non-profit. Their generosity will benefit many people for years.
Three new sculptures were added to the Sculpture Park.
A No. 7 hockey themed sculpture honors Carter Casey, who inspired many of us with his health-related fight. The sculpture highlights the incredible talents of Joel Johnson and North Dakota State College of Science welding students. It was painted by Rick Busko, Breckenridge.
Sasquatch and Big Bear sculptures welded by Fred Kohl, Henning, Minnesota were also placed. Roger Jensen, ever the opportunist, located the sculptures and we are grateful to the City of Wahpeton for sponsoring the sculptures through the restaurant sales tax fund.
The Sculpture Park, envisioned by the family of Luke Allmendinger who created its first sculpture and outlined the area in large boulders hauled in from the former shorelines of ancient Lake Agassiz. The Allmendingers should be proud the Sculpture Park is turning into a destination for public art and tourism.
There are always great things happening with our recreation programs and park facilities. It is important to take time to recognize these achievements and contributions!
