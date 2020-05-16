Carter Lingen, son of Chad and Jody Lingen, Colfax, North Dakota, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship at North Dakota State University in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Lingen will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in finance and accounting. In high school, he was active in National Honor Society, Close Up, basketball, football and baseball.
As a student-focused, land-grant, research university, we serve our citizens.
