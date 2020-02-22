Wahpeton High School and Wyndmere Public School have announced their winners of the school level contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.
The Wahpeton High School student winner, and 2020 Wahpeton High School Champion is Jazmine Hill.
The Wyndmere Public School student winner, and 2020 Wyndmere Public School Champion, is Alexandra Puetz.
Both 11th grade students will advance to the state contest on Feb. 24 at the North Dakota State Heritage Center in Bismarck to compete for title of North Dakota State Poetry Out Loud Champion. Each champion at the state level will receive $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC, to compete for the national championship, April 27-29, 2020. The school of the state champion will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.