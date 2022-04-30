Parks and recreation is very diversified and art is a fantastic way to offer many unique opportunities.
Serving as scribe and bean counter for the Three Rivers Arts Council for a couple decades helped us plan and be involved with the arts.
Visionaries like Roger Jensen led the way to renovate a historic Main Street bank into the Red Door Art Gallery, revitalizing downtown and becoming a home for the arts. It is gratifying to see local artists show their outstanding work.
NEA grants supported large community murals by Wahpeton native Shawn McCann at the zoo entrance and prominent downtown locations. We have been proud to host Rocco Landesman and Jane Chu, NEA Chairs over the years.
The community loved World Fest with musicians from Quebec, South Africa, Israel and Mongolia who performed before every grades K-12 student in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
Wahpeton has been blessed by acclaimed artists like painter Fritz Scholder and writer Louise Erdrich, Pulitzer Prize winner who received the North Dakota Roughrider Award at the Red Door Art Gallery. The Erdrichs are an arts family treasure.
It was an incredible experience to serve as a NDCA Board member with famed North Dakota artists like cowboy artist Walter Piehl and saddle maker Rex Cook.
There is an artist within every one of us and writing is my passion. A weekly newspaper column markets the many ways quality park facilities and recreation programs, including art and culture, influence our physical and mental health, happiness and quality lifestyles.
NDCA has been fortunate to benefit from outstanding executive directors like Jan Webb, Beth Klingenstein and Kim Konikow. Their passion for the arts has been integral to the success of arts throughout North Dakota. They’ve all visited the Red Door.
“Journey Stories” was a memorable traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition when several art activities were offered, like painting leaves of native trees on large steel cut-outs, cultural music of area nationalities and a historic walking tour that highlighted Wahpeton’s early years.
Art4Life led by creative NDCA folklorist — Troyd Geist effectively addresses the loneliness, boredom and helplessness of elders. Mobile art offered seniors in wheelchairs to paint with their wheels on ground canvas. Spear fishing decoys are carved and painted, historic Native American art. Zoo4Life provides opportunities to experience art with animals and the natural world. Music4Life maximizes the value of music, the international language. To witness the smiles, singing and engagement of seniors in music and art demonstrates its phenomenal positive effects.
Public art has become very prominent in Wahpeton. A Sculpture Park within Chahinkapa Park has become a tourist attraction and features metal sculptures by renowned metal sculptors like Ben Brien and Ken Nyberg. Several are incredible pieces by talented young NDSCS welding students. It is exciting to witness the interest in public art and new sculptures like a prairie rose, North Dakota’s state flower, presently being created at NDSCS.
‘Music in the Park’ and the Community Band offer lifelong musical experiences for band members from teenagers to 90-year olds. Crowds include many seniors and people with disabilities. New York Kammermusiker offers classical music concerts with double-reed instruments like the oboe. They have even performed with the zoo’s orangutan – Tal.
Art is a powerful connector and great things are happening in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The Asham Stompers visited from Canada to dance Red River jigs at the confluence of the Red River. A historical mural was painted on an Ottertail River floodwall. Twin Town citizens have partnered to offer a summer-time Headwaters Music Festival with live concerts in both cities.
NDCA grants have helped Wahpeton accomplish some creative ideas like using animal-themed sculptures along a park road leading to Chahinkapa Zoo.
Art is a lifelong interest that will always be enriching. Daughters Kayla and Britt won awards with the ND Junior Duck Stamp Contest. Skyping with three and four-year-old grandsons who proudly paint colorful bird houses is terrific. Yes, art is possible with everything and it feels wonderful to watch upcoming generations experience its power!
