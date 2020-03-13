The local Art4Life program offered by the Three Rivers Arts Council started in 2014 in partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts and its talented folklorist Troyd Geist, co-author of the book “Sundogs and Sunflowers.”
Wahpeton is fortunate to be one of the grant-funded cities. We benefit from the tremendous efforts of Jerry “Yogi” Trupka, who manages Siena Court. He spends many extra hours to benefit seniors under his wings.
Art4Life is important, addressing big picture plagues like boredom, loneliness and helplessness. It adds to a high quality of life.
Art is the expression of human creative skill and imagination to be appreciated for beauty, emotion, expression and understanding. There is art in all of us. Maybe it is workmanship, gardening, storytelling, writing, photography, scrapbooking, drawing or landscaping.
Many seniors will say they are not artists and then create beautiful work. It is a time they can get even with children and grandchildren who can now post Grandma and Grandpa art on a refrigerator magnet!
There has been incredible art. Jeff Nachtigall, a Canadian artist, orchestrated mobile art, one of the first in the United States. Elders in chairs, wheelchairs or using walking sticks painted on a large ground canvas to the music of Turtle Mountain fiddlers. Some were in bare feet and we washed their feet off, like Biblical times when Jesus’ feet were washed.
Music4Life is loved. We are so fortunate with talented local musicians like Tilford Kroshus, Mary Marshall, Ed Moore / accordion, Dave Engstrom and Steve Worner / Memories. The Veterans Concert Band performs every spring (unless there is a blizzard).
We do-si-do while square dancing with wheelchairs. World Fest musicians from South Africa, Quebec, Mongolia and Israel walk off Seventh Street to perform. Ann Schluter, a Turtle Mountains fiddler plays a couple times a year.
We strive for participatory, not audience-related activities. Watching lip movements, foot tapping and facial expressions as elders smile, going back to treasured times, is heartwarming.
Sometimes seniors are bused to local events like the Alphean Male Chorus, Christmas concert and Easter cantata. We take a holiday lighting tour and sing Christmas carols, this year under the direction of talented Barb Vondal.
Armenian art, including water and acrylic painting is offered by Irina Astvatsaturov. Karen Aakre had taught culture like fiber art with sheep wool.
Time Slips is storytelling time that features a reminiscing picture , maybe a red barn, corn field or church that is used to prompt conversation.
A beautiful quilt was created after listening and journaling fascinating lives. Irina Astvatsaturov painted highlights and colorful fabric squares were quilted by Ginny Buck. It was thrilling seniors were featured artists during the quilt’s exhibition at the Red Door Art Gallery.
Zoo4Life is very popular. Virtually every critter imaginable – snakes, buffalo calf, llama, camel, parrots and kangaroos have been used for Zoo-and-Tell. Only the rhinos have escaped a trip to Siena Court (I think). Warli art, a form of India art that uses red and white colors started in Wahpeton and now goes on the road to Ellendale, Enderlin and Jamestown.
Rick and Connie Whittier, Lidgerwood have carved and painted spear fishing decoys, along with young students. Intergenerational art, including sessions with Native American students from the Circle of Nations invigorate our seniors. Culinary art like homemade bread and Russian soup is popular.
We are always open to new ideas, like wheelchair yoga recently offered by Margreat Sam, a native of India. Meditation, relaxation, comfort, exercise and music are all coordinated. There is so much more to consider like writing, poetry, readers’ theater and horticulture therapy.
Art4Life is a fantastic cultural and recreational activity. Let’s keep it going and growing Always4Life!
