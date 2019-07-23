At the lake
MCC

Summer means time with family at the lake – boating, fishing, tubing or just plain relaxing. Share your photos of your lake fun with us for a chance to see it here in print.

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

