Baseball card collecting is a really fun offline recreation hobby to introduce your children to. Retirement has offered time to organize thousands of cards for a lucky grandchild.
Baseball cards, printed in black-and-white, started in the 1880s in cigarette boxes. They have player photographs on the front and statistics on the back side. Old cards take you back to learn about baseball history, America’s pastime.
Baseball cards have been a favorite since elementary school days at Abercrombie. We bought packs from Harvey Pratt’s hardware store for a nickel. Each pack had five cards, a stick of pink bubble gum and sometimes extra inserts like all-star tin medals. It was exciting to open them and hope for a Harmon Killebrew card. It is a thrill for a youngster to get their favorite player.
In the 1960’s, Topps produced baseball cards. Cardboard cards were cut off Kellogg’s Corn Flakes (Elston Howard, 1963, Yankees catcher), Kraft Mac-n-Cheese and Milk Dud boxes. Other companies like Fleer, Upper Deck and Don Russ evolved as card collecting escalated.
My mother Helen did not toss cards when boys supposedly grew up going to college. Also, I did not ruin any cards in bicycle spokes so most of my collection remained intact.
Trading cards become popular for basketball, football, hockey and others. Card collectors pay attention for giveaways. McDonalds once offered football cards with purchases. If you are a nice customer and sit without fidgeting at Mr. T’s Hairstyling, you get a baseball card. Rummage and auction sales are often good sources.
Baseball players were pictured under the bottle caps of Coca Cola decades ago. Norm Goerdt, St. Francis Hospital custodian, cleaned out the bottle cap dispenser from the pop machine and gave them to my mother, who was a nurse.
Many collectors strive for sets. Mine are alphabetically organized. Velveeta cheese boxes worked well for storing cards. Other kids used shoe boxes.
Sometimes being a diehard Twins fan meant questionable decisions. One friend was a Baltimore Orioles fan. He gladly traded Twins players like Rich Rollins and Jerry Zimmerman for some of the best players in baseball history like Brooks Robinson and Frank Robinson. Baseball card trading was lots of fun and a good way to reduce duplicates.
A Nolan Ryan rookie card recently sold for $500,000 at an auction. Mine has a bent corner so it’s worth 1/1000th of that. I like the card because the other rookie is Jerry Koosman, a fine left-handed pitcher with the New York Mets from Appleton, Minnesota. Rookie cards are often the most valued player’s card over his career.
Signed cards are worth less. Condition is what’s prized by sports card collectors and a signed card is no longer considered mint. My daughter Kayla got a couple Phil Jackson signed basketball cards at UND. He didn’t sign a third card because he advised it was worth more without his signature. I’ve never sold a card so Phil’s autographed cards mean more.
We were fortunate to host the Minnesota Twins winter caravan tour and get card autographs from Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven. We asked if ever tired of signing his name. Bert responded he was more worried about the day people wouldn’t recognize him and seek his autograph.
It is neat to have cards from two-generation major league baseball players like Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. and even a three-generation family — grandfather Gus Bell, son Buddy Bell and grandson David Bell.
Cards offer chances for baseball talk amongst multi-generations, something Grandpa, Dad and Grandson all have interest in. Organizational skills are enhanced organizing them and aging minds benefit.
Opening a new pack or reconnecting with baseball cards is a thrill for baseball fans of all ages.
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
