Lifelong learning is a commitment to being the best you can be at whatever you do. It should be in a person’s action plan every year of their lives.
If you wish to remain relevant in your profession, conversation with family and friends and serving others, keep seeking knowledge and learning new skills.
Everything changes rapidly nowadays and we learn better ways of doing things by staying informed.
Planting a tree is much different than a few years ago. At one time, there was great caution not to disrupt the root ball on a new tree. Research showed these trees suffered because roots would keep going around and around without seeking healthy oxygen enriched soil that trees do naturally in forests. So now we separate the roots to train them to seek far-reaching top soils.
Concussions have caused lifelong mental health affects so Special Olympics requires training to learn about protocol to identify possible symptoms and accordingly make adjustments to athlete training and sports competition contact.
Technology gives us many tools to be a lifelong learner. There are many webinars that can be watched from the comfort of your desk. Recent examples include the Main Street Conference offered by the ND Commerce Department, “Transparent Communication” by The Village and “Fund-Raising Storytelling” by the ND Association of Non-Profits.
Lifelong learning does wonders for your personal life. I love reading running books like “Running Until You’re 100” by Jeff Galloway. Active healthy lifestyles mean self-discipline, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, a positive attitude and giving, meaningful relationships. Reading helps reinforce all these things.
Sports legends can be great resources as they apply physical fitness and sports competition to doing the right things in life. “Sacred Hoops” by Phil Jackson, “Uncommon Life” by Tony Dungy and “They Call Me Coach” by John Wooden are among favorites. Youth sports coaches have a responsibility to offer the best possible coaching methods for our children.
Read, read, read. Time management, positive thinking and big picture lifestyles are enhanced by books like “Maxwell Daily Reader” by John Maxwell, “Payoff Principle” by Alan Zimmerman and “The Wisdom and Teachings of Stephen Covey.”
Newspapers are great resources. When the Daily News interviews a renowned writer like Louise Erdrich, pay attention to her wise comments. Harvey Mackay columns are terrific. The Forum is gleaned every day for possible new parks and recreation ideas. The best projects are often stolen from another park district or small city public art project, and why not? It is the best compliment you can pay them.
Lifelong learning keeps you motivated. When you feel you no longer have anything to learn with your job, get out of the way and let somebody with a fresh approach replace you.
Learning new ideas invigorates your creativity and causes you to approach any challenges in calm, deliberate ways. It improves your quality of life. At Louise Erdrich’s celebration, it was interesting to hear how she spends considerable time carefully researching her writing topics.
Take your profession to the next level. It was good to take time to study and pursue becoming a certified parks-recreation professional by the National Recreation and Parks Association. One is tested in every applicable area, including finances, working with special populations, park facilities, recreation programs, personnel management, etc. Chahinkapa Zoo does likewise with its accreditation approval by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. We are proud the zoo stands out in its field.
There are many Enewsletters and daily email message resources. One of my favorites is a Christian faith message that I write down at least one excerpt. Today it was “as far as he thinketh in his heart, so he is.” Considerable depth with a simple message!
Much can also be learned by effective listening. I learn a lot more by listening and not talking. Listening to storytelling by Grandma Ficenec and Grandpa Beyer was influential.
Never be satisfied. Ask questions. Be curious. Read. Observe. Listen. Write it down. And be a lifelong learner
