Weekend long runs probably make the park maintenance staff nervous. It is true that little things make all the difference in the world and someone who pays lots of attention to details is likely remembering a meticulous inspection. Well, running with gratitude is the best way to enjoy time on the trails.
I am grateful to be healthy with no ankle, knee, hip or back issues that can change in a New York second.
I am grateful for the parks, rivers, trees and wildlife that accompany me. My daily gratitude journal often includes “it’s a run day.” It is simply a day looked forward to.
Canada geese and mallards stage on the open water of the rivers near our home during a late fall. I am grateful to hear their honks and quacks. An aerator on a park pond keeps some here all winter.
I am grateful there are good numbers of sport fish and local fishermen fish all hours of fall days for walleyes, channel catfish, smallmouth bass and northern pike. Love to see the lanterns of late night-time fishermen along the river shores of Welles Memorial Park!
I run past the baseball field and am grateful for all the volunteers and city support for a spanking new grandstand, dugouts and concessions stand to come.
I am grateful for the renovated roads, parking lots and especially sidewalks and trails that make Chahinkapa Park more pedestrian friendly. It is great there is an accessible route from the trails and parking lot to John Randall Field’s grandstand.
When golf season ends, it is time to run on the Breckenridge side along the river, through the wetland and around the trees. Two stunning coal black squirrels not far from the Red River bridge scamper to an oak tree. A couple deer flash white tails running through the cattails. At the north end, ring-necked pheasants flush.
Don Wald, Wahpeton’s new Street Department foreman, drives by checking lift stations and picking fast food sacks, cans and bottles along the streets. I am grateful for people like Don who care about the beauty of our city that is stained by any litter.
I am grateful the park crew has cleared a path on the Minnesota side and the archery range on the North Dakota side. We will be cross-country skiing and snowshoeing during the winter.
A gorgeous red cardinal male lands in a tree along the archery range. After leaves fall to the ground, dormant trees give you an opportunity to more easily spot birds. I am grateful that we have forests in the midst of our cities.
On the first December Saturday, I ran past college-age guys enjoying the Kidder Rec Area disc golf course. We share a smile about frolfing in December. Never mind what happened in the evening.
A late fall allowed park staff to till the gardens along the river. We are lucky to have some of the world’s most fertile soils to grow luscious gardens with our own hands.
I am grateful that some birds like gray colored juncos migrate from the Arctic to North Dakota and Minnesota and like our winters. Small flocks fly short distances ahead.
The streets are busy with high school wrestling teams and college basketball teams in town. Sports tournaments bring new people and their money to town and it is an opportunity to let others know the benefits of living in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
There have been many days in the 30’s to 50’s, ideal running conditions. I am grateful to experience the magic of four changing seasons.
A bald eagle cruises high above the confluence of the Red River. I am grateful the Bois de Sioux and Ottertail Rivers decide to meet and form one great river.
Gratitude while running commits you to focus on all the positive things. It lifts your spirits. Positive self-talk gives you energy to keep going. Some coin it the “gratitude mile.” It works well enough to make it miles.
