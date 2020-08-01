Benedictine Living Community, Wahpeton welcomes new therapist

St. Catherine’s Living Center/ Benedictine Living Community –Wahpeton is pleased to announce the appointment of Nik Mattson, physical therapist, to its Physical Therapy Department.
Mattson is a Licensed Physical Therapist who graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from University of Wisconsin- LaCrosse. He also has a Bachelor of Science degree, in Biology from University of Wisconsin- Superior. Benedictine Living Community – Wahpeton is Nik’s first job since graduating physical therapy school in May of this year.
As a newly licensed physical therapist, Nik hopes to utilize his knowledge of rehabilitation to help all of his client return to their prior level of function or better with regards to their ability to move at home and in the community. Nik feels that his best attribute is a positive attitude and a strong desire to learn from both his clients and new co-workers.
Nik has one brother who is a police officer in his hometown of Superior, WI. His dad is a retired elementary school teacher and his mother continues to work as an elementary physical education teacher. Nik enjoys running, reading, watching movies/TV and playing/watching sports in his spare time. His two favorite teams are the Minnesota Twins and the Green Bay Packers.
In college, Nik played four years of Division 3 baseball as a catcher for the University of Wisconsin- Superior and he attributes much of his success as a student to his participation in sports growing up due to the fantastic role models he was surrounded by, such as his parents, coaches and teammates.
“We are very pleased to welcome Nik to Benedictine Living Community- Wahpeton,” said Jim Cornelius, Executive Director at Benedictine Living Community- Wahpeton, a leading provider of quality care for seniors and older adults in the area for 62 years.
Benedictine Living Community- Wahpeton provides a complete “continuum of care” for adults and seniors including long- term care skilled nursing care, short term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, care at home, independent living, assisted living and basic care and caregiver relief services. For more information on Benedictine Living Community- Wahpeton services, contact 701-642-6667 or visit www.blcwahpeton.org.
