St. Catherine’s Living Center/ Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton, North Dakota is pleased to announce the appointment of Mattie Scheidecker as Director of Social Services.
Scheidecker is a recent graduate from the University of North Dakota with a degree in social work. She has previous Social Service experience at a nursing facility in Moorhead, Minnesota where she grew a passion for working with older adults. Her hometown is Perham, Minnesota.
Scheidecker’s job responsibilities include providing support and advocating for residents and family members, completing assessments, provide services and interventions for end of life issues,identify ways to support resident’s needs and preferences, customary routines, concerns and choices. She is also very involved in admissions to the facility as well as the discharge planning of the residents.
“ We are very pleased to welcome Mattie to St. Catherine’s Living Center,” Jim Cornelius, Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community, said. “Her compassion, leadership and experience working with older adults and their families, are a great addition to our community.”
Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton has been a provider of senior care services in the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area for 62 years. The community has received the highest nursing facility ranking (5 Stars) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It offers a variety of services for older adults, including long-term skilled nursing care, short -term care and rehabilitation, independent and assisted living, basic care, home health (in home care), inpatient therapy and end-of-life care/ hospice. For more information, visit www.blcwahpeton.org.
