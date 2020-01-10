The North Dakota Wildlife Federation (NDWF) held its 85th annual convention in Bismarck over the past weekend. It is one of the oldest wildlife federations in the country and dedicated to conserving wildlife and habitat in our state for youths, conservation and outdoor recreation.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) received a ‘Special Achievement Award’ for its efforts to advocate the three R’s – Recruit, Retain and Reactivate. President Greg Gerou, who attends nearly all the club’s activities, accepted the award.
Youth events like the four fishing derbies, Jr. Wildlife Club, youth waterfowl and pheasant hunts, TRACKS magazine, birdwatching field trips, archery, trap shooting and Eagle Scout projects were recognized.
Abby Heitkamp, another local RRASC member, was a presenter on the successful ladies’ pheasant hunt held on the Chuck Haus farm west of Hankinson. Many long-time sportsmen were impressed with her organization that included trap shooting, hunting safety, cleaning game, professional photography and a delicious meal.
NDWF is very active in the legislative process and works hard to support public access, conservation funding and science-based game and fish laws. Its presence in Bismarck is a strong voice for sportsmen.
Estates received over recent years provide support for conservation projects for mule deer, elk and sharptail grouse in Dunn and McKenzie Counties and wetlands habitat for sandhill crane in the Prairie Coteau region. It is gratifying that citizens consider NDWF an organization where their outdoors legacy can be followed through.
NDWF is passionate about getting youths outdoors and has a grant program to support shooting sports programs. Bismarck-Mandan trap shooters made one of the presentations and touched on the big picture effects – teamwork, fun, lifetime recreation, introduction to hunting, confidence and the value of hard work. It is always inspiring to hear from outstanding young people.
Affiliation with the National Wildlife Federation results in a concerted effort to impact conservation nationwide. For example, Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is federal legislation that would result in $13 million for the ND Game and Fish Department to develop wildlife habitat.
ASK signs are produced by the hundreds to work with landowners, our state’s most important conservationists who own over 90% of North Dakota’s land.
The Report All Poachers (RAP) Program with ND Game-Fish successfully apprehends criminals who break game and fish laws.
The major source of funding for conservation like the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is the Farm Bill. Sportsmen walk the talk and many projects like the Waterfowl Production Areas where our youth duck / goose hunts are held are the result of hunters purchasing duck stamps over the years. It takes the time and efforts of passionate sportsmen to continue encouraging our state and federal elected officials to support critters on the ground. Wildlife is completely dependent on our attention to sharing the land with them.
NDWF partners with many other outdoors organizations like Audubon, ND Game-Fish, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Natural Resources Trust to stretch resources. It always makes sense for like-minded organizations to maximize opportunities. One example is the introduction of sage grouse in southwestern North Dakota to invigorate a challenged population and the addition of pollinator gardens at highway rest areas to support Monarch butterflies.
Local wildlife clubs make up the North Dakota Wildlife Federation and the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club is proud to be an active member. We encourage all hunters, fishermen and outdoors enthusiasts to join wildlife clubs like RRASC, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Wild Turkey Federation. Do more than buy a hunting license. Become involved so our children and grandchildren can co-exist with healthy wildlife populations.
