A walk-run lifestyle is a great choice to make. There are many positive results when you put the feet to trails. Both are easy to start and continue. Take that first step and make it a daily habit.
There are times when you feel good and could go forever. Some refer this to having a runner’s high. Cardio exercise is always a good thing.
Walk-run is meditating when solo. It is time for intimate talk with your spouse. It is confiding time with a friend. It is a feeling of euphoria with children and grandchildren. It is a holiday tradition with family. It is shared physical fitness talk with a co-runner.
Walk-run is a great sport that pits yourself against yourself without comparisons to others. If you are competitive, you can improve your PR (personal record).
Walk-run to model a desirable lifestyle. Children and grandchildren are always watching. Give them something positive to emulate. Elders can walk-run into their 80s. Show other seniors the benefits of walk-run.
Fad diets are not necessary when you dedicate time to walk-run. Thirty minutes a day is often recommended. Better if you can go longer, maintain life balance, include weight training and cross-train (bicycling, swimming, skiing, yoga, exercises). Body weight and shape can be managed the right way. Obesity can increase blood pressure.
Marathons and races are terrific incentives. They commit you to a training schedule. They are opportunities to see the rest of the world. Race routes typically feature a city’s unique features, art, landmarks and scenic natural resources.
Walk-run is a relaxing outlet for releasing stress. Taking those steps has meaning, getting you further away from the past that you can’t change anyway. They are leading you to great things that you can look forward to. It alleviates depression.
Sleep is deep after good walk-run aerobic workouts. Your body is repairing itself during sleep and you are mentally sharper the next day.
The CDC estimates 100,000+ deaths each year could be prevented with increased physical activity. Walk-run helps prevent many chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer.
Walk-run helps your heart and lungs become more efficient organs. It does not prevent death. Pheidippides ran the first 26.2-mile marathon in 490 B.C. to spread the word of Athens defeating the Persians. Runners may not disclose that he died right after the run. Walk-run lifestyles allow you to fully enjoy life’s little things for your lifetime.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Walk-run can prevent the formation of plaques in the blood vessels. It lowers cholesterol that causes cardiac problems and increases white blood cells that fight illnesses.
When you walk-run, it is time to appreciate your fortune to be alive and active. Embrace the weather and enjoy the four seasons. It is natural medication for happy mental health. Bird song from robins, cardinals, wood ducks and warblers gets anybody in a good mood. I often say “thank you” to my wildlife friends who are sharing their home with me.
Walk-run strengthens bones, joints and muscles. It helps alleviate existing joint pain by stimulating the production of lubricants and strengthening the muscles around the joint.
Walk-run improves clarity, creativity and memory. Increased blood flow is good. It boosts energy levels and is an invigorating way to start days, or end them, too.
Incorporate movement and balance during lag times. Stand on one foot. Lift hand weights during a phone call. Self-massage sore muscles. Wear ankle weights. Stand up, stretch and walk around if you’re spending too much time on the computer or watching TV.
Health-related references were derived from reading Runners Magazine, Fleet Feet Newsletter and Active Newsletter. Yes, I like reading sources that support my viewpoint. Though addiction is usually viewed as a bad thing, being addicted to walk-run is a really good thing.
Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.