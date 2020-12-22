Bethel Lutheran Church displays live Nativity scene

The Biblical story of Jesus’ birth was displayed in live action from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. A drive-by attraction, the Nativity scene was exhibited outside Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Bethel’s display included live animals, shepherds, the three Wise Men, angels and the Holy Family. Participants included Keath Borchert as Joesph, Blake and Tracy Peterson, Marc and Joyce Johnson, Tyler and Brianna Walsh, Dee Jensen, Aaron Reibe, Sheila Dolan, Sloan Schuler as Mary, Sydney Gilbertson and Cyndy Kolle. Dustin and Lisa Hill of Pinewood Kennel provided the animals and participated.
