The Houston Marathon was held on Sunday, Jan. 19, a perfect running day for a northern runner. There was a 44-55 degree temperature range under sunny skies. A couple short runs in the humidity late in the week before accustomed the body to southern conditions.
One of the best aspects of running marathons is the journey and resulting active healthy lifestyle. Weekly training that ranges from 29-46 miles, with a weekend long run that increases a mile a week up to 23, plus a diet emphasizing fruits, pasta and vegetables puts you in a position to be successful.
It was an interesting weather month leading up to the marathon, including training runs during a thundershower and rain puddles on The Woodlands trails during Christmas vacation in Texas, in the face of 30 mile-per-hour howling winds in Bismarck along the Missouri River and bundled in three layers of clothing on a bone-chilling 24 degree below Wahpeton day. Weather will not deter a serious runner and it is good to be prepared for any situation.
A bagel and banana are eaten shortly after 3 a.m. to digest before the 7:01 a.m. run start. It is a handy half-mile walk from the hotel to the race start corral, a convenient way to warm up.
The Nodak runner loves the camaraderie at the race start and the nervous chatter of fellow runners. An Indiana marathoner ran alongside and said the Indianapolis Marathon should be on my bucket list.
It is amusing to see some runners dressed like there is a howling blizzard. There are entrants from 15 countries, but most of the 20,000 half-marathon and full marathon runners are likely from Texas and not used to temps in the 40s and cold winds. It seemed like a nice day to me!
The Houston Marathon is much fun and positive endorphins are produced while smiling often. I was more confident to show teeth after getting them cleaned at daughter Kayla’s dental practice in Spring, Texas.
Smiles turn to laughter with spectator signs. There are always “Most Boring Parade Ever” signs, but this marathon’s funniest sign read “I Brought Two Signs but the Houston Astros Stole One.” Mexican dancers added festive music and dance.
The course is very flat during the first half and the second half has a few rolling hills, mostly underpasses, sometimes below eight lanes of interstate traffic and overpasses. A runner dressed in a Superman costume asks for help with the longest incline.
We ran past the Rice University football stadium where one-time Minnesota Viking quarterback Tommy Cramer threw many touchdown passes. Escorted blind runners and wheelchairs powered by muscle-bound athletes were inspiring.
There are residential neighborhoods with live oak trees cascading across the street. Beautiful Memorial Park is a Houston running destination. This runner loves the trails through the parks, along scenic natural areas like the bayou, public art and beautiful landscaping. One learns other cities best by running through them.
It is a blessed day for Grandpa Beyer as grandsons George and Jack Dobmeier joined their parents a couple times along the route and a few orange slices at mile No. 23 provided the impetus to finish strong. It took every ounce of self-discipline, positive attitude and perseverance to run the last few miles.
Speaking of blessed, a priest sprinkled runners with holy water while passing a Catholic church. That was a first!
A 63-year-old is a recreational runner but one should always do their best in every life situation and it is all left out on the course. The final time of three hours, 38 minutes is between Goals B-C, so it is a passing day. It is between the 3:50 Boston and 3:35 New York City qualifying times.
It was a lucky day for me. My hotel room number was No. 1313 with a 13th place finish in the ages 60-64 division. It was a No. 1 to run it in the presence of grandsons George and Jack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.