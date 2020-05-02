Biking buddies
Rachel Holmgren and her dog, Luna, an 8-year-old corgi mix. She’s working on getting Luna ready for riding on the back of her Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Holmgren said carrying the 34 pound dog on her back is a serious workout. ‘She’s my adventure buddy, and she loves the wind! Any vehicle she’s in, she will figure out how to roll down the window,’ Holmgren said.

