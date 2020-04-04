Walking and running the trails during these days of pandemic restrictions have been highly recommended for our physical and mental health. Right now – early spring, brings a special treat – bird song!
Spring is birding season and males have bright plumage and sing to attract females. Show-offs, for sure.
Orange-breasted American robins might be my favorite. They are a harbinger of spring. Robins are out early in the morning, even if you start a run at 4 a.m. Cheerily-cheer-up calls fill the air after rainfall saturates nightcrawlers out of the ground but no matter the weather conditions a few always sing. It reminds a solitary, meditating runner that there is always something to be cheerful and grateful for.
Yank-yank calls from white-breasted nuthatches and fee-bee whistling from black-capped chickadees remind us they never desert us and are here year-round.
It is fun to whistle back and forth with the backyard chickadees. Whether they are or not, one can feel we’re communicating.
Many V-shaped flocks of tundra swans fly over with oo-oo-whoo calls. They are all snowy white and large birds with wide wingspreads.
Snow and blue geese try to fly in V-shaped flocks but lines get messy. They are a choir with many sharp houk-houk calls. Snows have black-tipped wings for clear identification.
If you hear laughing overhead, it might be a flock of white-fronted geese. We are fortunate these barnyard-like geese use the east side of the Central Flyway during the spring migration.
Red-ringed blackbirds perch on cottonwood branches with distinct konk-a-ree calls. Trees are only roosts as they eventually seek nesting sites in cattails, maybe along the Bois de Sioux River.
Large Canada geese are pairing off and males announce themselves with basal ah-honk calls. It is good to have them back in town after spending winter in open water around Fergus Falls.
If you hear a loud quack, it is probably a female mallard in the company of male mallards with glistening green heads. Drakes have a deep, quiet quack that you need to be really close to even hear. They nest all over the Twin Towns and have adapted to be urban ducks.
We are blessed to have a decent population of North America’s most beautiful waterfowl – the wood duck and they are back in town. I am most familiar with the female’s woo-eek call compared to the male’s ter-wee-wee voice. One will never tire of admiring the male’s purple, gold and green feathered splashes. Nature gives hens drab features to blend in with the environment with less visibility to predators.
Caw-caw-caw can be heard for a long distance. Crows are around year-round and are easily observed with their all-black plumage.
A bald eagle has conveniently set up near a park pond and likes eating mallard ducks. They have a weak squeal with repetitive kik-kik-kik or kah-kau-kau. Did you know that the powerful, piercing call of eagles shown on television commercials might actually be borrowed from a red-railed hawk?
Pileated woodpeckers call woika-woika-woika during flight or when they need a break from pounding fist-sized holes in trees looking for insect larvae. If you think a neighbor has a carpentry project, it might just be a pileated woodpecker eating dinner. Many small birds use the cavities created by Woody Woodpecker look-a-likes for nesting.
Cheer-up or birdie-birdie-birdie calls by northern cardinals are also remindful to think positive and use positivity to replace any negative thoughts. Who wouldn’t listen to these red beauties, with a few of them staying and nesting in the Twin Towns.
Soon there will be wrens with incredible sweet melody, chip calls from chipping sparrows, coos from mourning doves resting on highline wires and more from other feathered friends.
Bird song! Let it serenade you as you walk and run the trails during these trying times. It puts some normal in the situation. Please note many unique call wordings were used from ‘Birds of the Great Plains’ by Bob Jennings, Ted Cable and Roger Burrows.
