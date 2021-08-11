Birth Announcement

Jimmy and Alyssa Stein of West Fargo, North Dakota, are the proud parents of a daughter, Abigail Jo Stein.  She was born at 2:57 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.  She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.  Proud grandparents are Bruce and Debbie Stein of Hankinson, North Dakota, Heidi Studer of Dent, Minnesota, and Tim and Mary Ann Studer of Perham, Minnesota.

