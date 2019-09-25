Birth

Audrey Rose Stone

Baby girl, Audrey Rose Stone, was born Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 weighing 7 lbs. at Essentia Health in Fargo. She is the daughter of Aaron and Aly Stone, Wahpeton, and sister of Elliott Stone (2.5 years old).

She is also the granddaughter of Michael and Laura Stone, Wahpeton, and Marston and Sherri Metcalf, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments