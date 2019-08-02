Proud parents Bre’Anna and Jeremy Gleason of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, are happy to announce the birth of their son, Kason Joe Gleason, born May 20, 2019 at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. Kason was 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 21.5 inches long. He is the first child of the couple. Kason’s proud grandparents are Mark and Trace Hanson (Forman, North Dakota), Lori Mollberg and Rick Gleason (Lidgerwood), and great grandparents, Corinne Hanson (Forman), Steve and Carolyn Jacobson (Gwinner, North Dakota), Joe and Gail Gettel (Lidgerwood), Gerald and Cherryce Neiber (Lidgerwood) and Wilma Gleason (Wynnewood, Oklahoma).
